Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.75 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSM. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WSM opened at $141.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $157.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

