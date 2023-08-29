Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.83. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.75 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSM. TD Cowen upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $141.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $157.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

