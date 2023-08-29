Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2 %

BRO stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.