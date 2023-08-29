FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AGNC Investment Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for AGNC Investment in a research note issued on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for AGNC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -553.85%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

