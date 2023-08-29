Barclays Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $587.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $410.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.