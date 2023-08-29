FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Issued By B. Riley

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.14. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $98.77 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

