Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.
NYSE DUK opened at $90.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
