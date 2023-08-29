Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

Shares of DY opened at $98.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.38. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

