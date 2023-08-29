Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.27 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $6.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.14. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $98.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after buying an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $15,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.