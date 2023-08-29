Barclays Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$126.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morningstar downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$133.96.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$122.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$126.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$129.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

