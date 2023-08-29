The Gap, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for GAP in a research report issued on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

View Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Price Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.96. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in GAP by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.