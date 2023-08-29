Zacks Research Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Honda Motor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

