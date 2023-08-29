Honda Motor Co., Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

