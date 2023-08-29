B. Riley Comments on Landsea Homes Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a report issued on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $293.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million.

LSEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

LSEA stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $369.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 4,992 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $60,852.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias Farhat sold 4,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $60,852.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,999 shares of company stock worth $449,993 and have sold 3,404,992 shares worth $25,560,852. 66.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.