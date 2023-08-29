FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Regis Co. Issued By Small Cap Consu (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Regis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Regis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regis

Regis Price Performance

RGS stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.83. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 304.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.