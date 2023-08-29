XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of XWELL in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for XWELL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Shares of XWEL stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. XWELL has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

XWELL ( NASDAQ:XWEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). XWELL had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 95.06%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in XWELL in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

