Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $87.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 783,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.