Zacks Research Weighs in on Dillard’s, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dillard’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $39.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ FY2024 earnings at $34.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.17 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $342.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.69. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $254.49 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

