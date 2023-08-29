Zacks Research Weighs in on AbbVie Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.03 per share.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $147.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.78. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.