Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $145.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $176.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after buying an additional 74,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,054,000 after buying an additional 239,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

