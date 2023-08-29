Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after buying an additional 1,825,313 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

