Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Foot Locker Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $18.52 on Monday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $232,761,000 after buying an additional 337,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

