Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Decreased by Small Cap Consu (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Small Cap Consu dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 45.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $378.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 692.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 240,598 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 93.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 183,221 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,315.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,556 shares of company stock worth $1,803,306. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

