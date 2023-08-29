Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.55. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.82 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:GPI opened at $259.18 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $277.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.10.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,350 shares of company stock worth $6,405,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $23,727,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

