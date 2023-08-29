Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Lowered by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $18.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.