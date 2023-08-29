Small Cap Consu Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Small Cap Consu decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Guess? in a report released on Thursday, August 24th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Guess? has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

