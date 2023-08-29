Wedbush Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Foot Locker stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $109,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

