Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.55. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.82 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $259.18 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $277.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,350 shares of company stock worth $6,405,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

