Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $39.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ FY2024 earnings at $34.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.17 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Dillard’s stock opened at $342.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $254.49 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

