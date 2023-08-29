Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,931 shares of company stock worth $24,451,721. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

