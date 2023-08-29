Analysts Offer Predictions for Ooma, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ooma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ooma Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.63 million, a PE ratio of -107.15 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 23,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ooma

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

