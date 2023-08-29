Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ooma, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ooma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ooma Price Performance

Ooma stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.63 million, a PE ratio of -107.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ooma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ooma

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

