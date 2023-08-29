Ooma, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ooma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE OOMA opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.63 million, a P/E ratio of -107.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Ooma has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

