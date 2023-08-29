Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Issued By Zacks Research

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Punjabi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.0 %

PCTY opened at $199.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $269.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $101,952,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $54,883,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,966,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,719 shares of company stock valued at $29,617,521. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

