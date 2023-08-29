Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Cut by Wedbush

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a research report issued on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RNG

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG opened at $29.42 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares during the period. No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after buying an additional 216,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,415 shares of company stock worth $5,169,083. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.