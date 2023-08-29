Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sunoco LP’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $44.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.