Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for TriMas Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com started coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on TriMas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

TriMas Stock Up 0.8 %

TRS opened at $25.88 on Monday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $150,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TriMas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

