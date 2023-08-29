Prudential (PUK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Trading Up 1.4 %

PUK stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PUK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.43) to GBX 1,575 ($19.85) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.04) to GBX 1,440 ($18.15) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.32) to GBX 1,700 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.44) to GBX 1,510 ($19.03) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Prudential by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 17.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 478,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 29.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 9.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.