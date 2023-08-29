Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter.
Fanhua Price Performance
Shares of FANH stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.05.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
