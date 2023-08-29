Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fanhua by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

