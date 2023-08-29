Five Below (FIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Five Below has set its Q2 guidance at $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.31-5.71 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Five Below Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $179.18 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $123.55 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18.
Institutional Trading of Five Below
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.