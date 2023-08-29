MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

