Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEQP. Scotiabank lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NYSE CEQP opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

