Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.29, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

