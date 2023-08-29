Genesco (GCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) will issue its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco Price Performance

GCO opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $344.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Genesco alerts:

Insider Activity at Genesco

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genesco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genesco

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.