Genesco (GCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) will issue its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genesco Price Performance
GCO opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $344.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Activity at Genesco
In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genesco
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.