Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Lululemon Athletica has set its Q2 guidance at $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $11.74-$11.94 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.21 and a 200 day moving average of $357.44. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

