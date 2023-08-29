J.Jill (JILL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 1,653.14% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director James S. Scully sold 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $269,008.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James S. Scully sold 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $269,008.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $194,492.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $609,670. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 124.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

