Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY24 guidance at $6.80-7.50 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 over the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.