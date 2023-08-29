Duluth (DLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) will post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLTH stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 million, a P/E ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 1.25. Duluth has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 10,586.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 415,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 118.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 60.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

