Duluth (DLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) will post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Duluth Stock Performance
DLTH stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 million, a P/E ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 1.25. Duluth has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duluth Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
