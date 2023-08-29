GMS (GMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. GMS's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMS Price Performance

GMS opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. GMS has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Report on GMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,270,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after buying an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3,298.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 160,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

