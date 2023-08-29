KE (BEKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KE Stock Up 3.0 %

KE stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.99. KE has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 1,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 46.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of KE by 34.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

